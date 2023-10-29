Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $433.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

