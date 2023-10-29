Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -1.03.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 25.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.