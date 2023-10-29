Wealth Management Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after buying an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,639,000 after buying an additional 503,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

