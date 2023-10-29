Wealth Management Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

