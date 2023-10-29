Wealth Management Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.22 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.