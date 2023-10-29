Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

