Wealth Management Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.14.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

