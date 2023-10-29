Wealth Management Solutions LLC Invests $322,000 in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 125.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

