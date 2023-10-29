Wealth Management Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDW opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

