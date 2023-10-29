Wealth Management Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 34.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,835,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 719,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.