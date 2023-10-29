Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 925,613.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 277,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 277,684 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.