Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 5,391 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

