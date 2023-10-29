Wedbush Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $7.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $801.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

