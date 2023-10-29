Wells Fargo & Company Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $35.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE:MXL opened at $14.92 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,899,000 after purchasing an additional 126,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

