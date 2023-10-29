Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.17.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.