Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,636 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,782 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $32,430,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 1,422,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,462. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

