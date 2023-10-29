Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $7.64. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 28,829 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.
In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson bought 13,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,017.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
