Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on November 13th

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Insider Activity

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

View Our Latest Report on WES

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.