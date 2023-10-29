Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded by Hovde Group to Market Perform

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNEB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

WNEB stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

