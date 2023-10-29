WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.48 million.

NYSE:WEX opened at $163.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. WEX has a one year low of $148.82 and a one year high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.23.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

