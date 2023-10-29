Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Decreased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of WY opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

