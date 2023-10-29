Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 3,719,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,847. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

