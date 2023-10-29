Wise (LON:WISE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 653.40 ($8.00) and last traded at GBX 651.40 ($7.98). 570,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,359,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 647.20 ($7.93).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 675 ($8.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5,921.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 672 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.88.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

