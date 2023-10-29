XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBIT opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

