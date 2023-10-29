Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. Xcel Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.32-3.37 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

