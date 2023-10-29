Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 81.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 847,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 382.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

