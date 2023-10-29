Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Xiao-I Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $1.56 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

