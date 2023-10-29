Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Xiao-I Stock Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $1.56 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.
