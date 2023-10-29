Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 6.3 %

XIN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

