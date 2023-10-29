Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 21.8% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. 1,262,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,632. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.