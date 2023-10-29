Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $58,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

