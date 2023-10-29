Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Zoetis has raised its dividend by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

ZTS stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. Zoetis has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,005,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

