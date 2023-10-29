ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 11.9% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 701,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,255.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 1,545,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,404. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

