12,500 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

