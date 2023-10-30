128,695 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock.

Wipro Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WIT opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

