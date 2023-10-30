133,646 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 475,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,257. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

