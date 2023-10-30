140,916 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,916 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 1.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $54.65 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

