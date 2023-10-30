1,440 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

