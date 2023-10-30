15,045 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 206,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 267.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

VZ stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,817,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

