155,000 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,592,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,208,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.70. 410,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,451. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

