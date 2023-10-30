17,805 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,651 shares of company stock worth $26,569,721. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.64 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

