22,984 Shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 284,227 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CPS opened at $12.20 on Monday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.74 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

