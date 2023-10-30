2,734 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.85. 1,290,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,350. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

