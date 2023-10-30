397 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.16.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $559.50. 335,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.83 and a 200 day moving average of $541.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.25 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

