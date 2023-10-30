502,720 Shares in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 502,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 5.62% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,200,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,836,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LGOV opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.55.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.