591 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,984 shares of company stock worth $63,945,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $342.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

