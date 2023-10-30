613 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,280,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $402.56. The stock had a trading volume of 139,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,416. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.63 and its 200 day moving average is $420.82. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.