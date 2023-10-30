677 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5,386.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 312.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6,263.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 114.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 335,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPG opened at $122.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.42 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

