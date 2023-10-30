71,175 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

