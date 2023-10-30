834 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

