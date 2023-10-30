88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,578,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 7,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF opened at $0.00 on Monday. 88 Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

88 Energy Company Profile

Read More

88 Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. The company's projects includes 75% working interest in the Phoenix project, which covers an area of approximately 62,324 net acres; 75% working interest in the Icewine West project covering an area of approximately 121,996 net acres; 100% working interest in Peregrine project, which covers an area of approximately 125,741 net acres; 100% working interest in the Leonis project covering an area of approximately 25,600 net acres; 100% working interest in the Umiat unit, which covers an area of approximately 17,633 net acres; and 100% working interest in the Yukon leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 net acres located in onshore, North Slope of Alaska, the United States.

