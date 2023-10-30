88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,578,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 7,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF opened at $0.00 on Monday. 88 Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 88 Energy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Still thinking about buying 3M for its dividend? Consider this
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AI, federal government revenue boost ServiceNow Q3 results
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.